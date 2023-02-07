Two Shot At Near Ludhiana Court, Old Rivalry Suspected

Chandigarh: Two people sustained bullet injuries after they were shot at following a clash between two groups near the Ludhiana court complex in Punjab on Tuesday.

As per reports, the two victims, Himanshu and Jaspreet Singh, were going to court for a case hearing when they had a heated argument with the other side. The situation turned ugly after the two were shot at during the clash.

Later, police interfered and both the injured were taken to a local hospital, said Additional Commissioner of Police Rajesh Sharma.