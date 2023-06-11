Two Shops Gutted In Massive Fire In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: As many as two shops were gutted in a massive fire that broke out near Satya Nagar flyover within Laxmisagar police station limits in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

According to reports, the massive fire broke engulfed two shops—Supreme Machinery and Tools and KK Trading— reducing property and stocks worth lakhs of rupees to ashes.

Though the exact reason behind the fire was not known immediately, short circuit is believed to have triggered the fire.

On being informed, Kalpana fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and two fire tenders brought the fire under control after hours of ordeal.

The firemen had a tough time to douse the flames as thick smoke emanating from the shop was holding them back. However, as per latest report, the fire has been doused completely.