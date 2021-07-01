Two Shopping Malls Sealed In Bhubaneswar 

Bhubaneswar: The Enforcement Squad of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) today sealed Vishal Mega Mart and Big Bazaar at Indradhanu Market in the State capital for violation of COVID-19 protocols.

The market complex, one of the busiest in the city, was sealed as both shopkeepers and customers violated social distancing and mask norms.

This apart, the Utkal Inn Bar & Restaurant at Garage Chhak was also sealed for not following the COVID-19 norms.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the State Government extended the partial lockdown further by 15 days with the relaxation of restrictions for 12 hours in 20 districts while eight hours in the rest of 10 districts that have been recording a TPR of more than 5%.