Two Sentenced To 20 Yrs In Jail For Raping Minor Girl In Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: Two persons have been awarded 20 years of imprisonment by the POCSO court for raping a minor girl in Jharsuguda district. The convicts have been identified as Sagar Kacchap and Krishna Bag.

According to the case details, the convicts had outraged the modesty of a minor girl and assaulted her brother on January 28, 2015.

Based on statements of the survivor and 25 witnesses, the additional district judge of POSCO Court, Jharsuguda, Madan Lal Kedia sentenced the convicts to 20 years in jail for the crime.