Two School Students ‘Abducted’ From Bhubaneswar ‘Traced’ In Tititlagarh

Jatni: Two students of a private school who went missing yesterday from tuition classes in Sundarpur area within Chandaka police station limits on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar were rescued in Titilagarh area on Wednesday.

The two students, identified as Prithviraj Pradhan of Kujimahal village and Sonu Kumar of Bharatpur area study in Class X at a private school. They had gone to attend tuition class yesterday in an auto-rickshaw but went missing.

Sources informed that after reaching the tuition, the duo had come outside to buy biscuits and since then they had gone missing. When the auto-rickshaw driver did not find them, he informed their parents.

After the family members failed to trace their location, they lodged a missing complaint with the Chandaka Police.

A team of Chandaka police visited the tuition and questioned the teacher and the auto driver today and the CCTV cameras installed near the tuition were also examined but in vain. However later in the day, the missing students today informed their families that they were abducted.

After finding out the identity of the two children, the police and the family went to Titilagarh to bring them back.

According to the information of the family, when the duo had gone to the nearby shop to buy biscuits when a stranger threw something on their faces and they fainted. By the time their regained consciousness, they found that they were far away from home. Somehow, they managed to escape and called their family members to inform them about the incident. Soon after, the family informed the Chandaka police station.

On receiving the information from the Chandaka police station, the Saintala police station of Titilagarh took the two children into custody. Reportedly, the Chandkathana police have left for Titilagarh for further investigation.

on the other hand, the two students have also claimed that the abductors took them in a truck where six other children including four girls were also present.