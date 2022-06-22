Two School Girls Go Missing In Jagatsinghpur, Complaint Lodged

Jagatsinghpur: Two girl students were reported missing from school and a search is on for them, according to reports. The victims have been identified as Class X students of Pankapala high school under Kujang PS here.

According to reports, the matter came to fore after the family members of the victims lodged a complaint in this regard.

Based on the plaint, police have registered a case and launched a probe into the incident, said sources.

More details awaited.