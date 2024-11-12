Two scamsters, posing as OSD and PA of Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, were arrested by Bolangir’s Patnagarh police for duping lakhs from many job aspirants.

The Patnagarh police suo motu registered a case after such incidents became frequent and started a probe.

During the investigation, Buddhadev Sahu of Bilaisathi village and Sushil Rao of Salepali village were arrested after interrogation in detention and forwarded to the court by Patnagarh police.

According to police, the accused persons, identifying themselves as PA and OSD to Dy CM, managed to dupe three individuals of about Rs 2.10 lakhs on the pretext of engaging them in jobs on outsourcing basis.