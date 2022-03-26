Two Rockets Hit Outskirts Of Lviv In Western Ukraine, Five Hurt

Lviv: As many as five people were injured after two rockets hit the outskirts of Ukraine’s western city of Lviv on Saturday, said Ukrainian authorities asking residents to stay in shelters.

In an online post, regional Governor Maksym Kozytskyy said: “There have been two rocket strikes within the (city) limits of Lviv.” Citing preliminary figures, he said five people were wounded in the attack.

“Stay in shelters! Do not go out into the streets!,” he added.

Lviv, some 60 kilometres (40 miles) from the Polish border, has so far escaped the bombardment and fighting that has devastated some Ukrainian cities closer to Russia. But local authorities ordered residents to take shelter on Saturday after three powerful blasts were heard in the mid-afternoon.

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadoviy, also in an online post, said that no residential buildings had been hit by the strikes. He, however, said that the strikes have set fire to an industrial facility storing fuel and emergency services have been pressed in.