Kalahandi: The excise officials have seized a huge cache of ganja in Jaipatna locality of Kalahandi district on Wednesday.

According to reports, the officials intercepted a car near the Mahulpatna area suspecting some foul play. Upon searching they recovered around 200 kilograms of ganja and seized it. However, the smugglers have managed to escape from the spot.

Further investigation is underway to nab the accused involved in the illegal trade.