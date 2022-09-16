Two Quintals Of Ganja Seized At Andhra-Odisha Border

Koraput: Machkund police have seized at least two quintals of ganja from the river shore of Badakichab near the Andhra-Odisha border.

The estimated value of the seized contraband is Rs 20 lakh, officials informed.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid and seized 200kgs of ganja. However, during the seizure, the two persons managed to flee from the spot.

As per the preliminary investigation, it was learnt that the ganja was being smuggled to Uttar Pradesh.

More details are awaited in this regard.