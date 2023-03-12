Two Pro-Khalistan Supporters Arrested For Threatening Narendra Modi Stadium

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Police have arrested two persons from Rewa district in Madhya Pradesh in connection with a bulk video and voice message released allegedly by a pro-Khalistan group threatening to storm Narendra Modi Stadium, an official said on Sunday.

The arrested persons were identified the accused as Rahul Kumar and Narendra Kushwaha.

Ahmedabad police’s cyber crime cell traced the origin of the message to a facility set up in Rewa in the neighbouring state for call spoofing and arrested two persons from there, the official added.

As per reports, the bulk message, urging people to stay safe at home as a pro-Khalistan group planned to storm the cricket stadium and install its flag, was released ahead of the India-Australia cricket match that was witnessed by Prime Minister Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese.