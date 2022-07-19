Two Prisoners Escape From Sub-Jail In Angul’s Pallahara

Angul: Two prisoners escaped from Pallahara Sub-Jail by jumping the boundary wall in Angul district on Monday night.

The two prisoners have been identified as Basant Mahakul of Dimiria and Nentu Naik of Odasha.

According to reports, all the prisoners had returned to their cells last night after dinner. Taking advantage of the rain, the duo jumped off the boundary wall and escaped.

On receiving a complaint in this regard, police have started conducting raids at various places to nab them.