Two Polish skiers killed in Gulmarg avalanche

Srinagar: A massive avalanche hit the upper reaches of Jammu and Kashmir’s ski resort Gulmarg on Wednesday, killing two Polish tourists and trapping 21 skiers who were rescued later, police said.

Three teams of 21 foreign nationals and two local guides were at the ski slopes in Hapatkhud Kangdori when the avalanche came rolling down around 12.30 pm, police officials said.

The bodies of the two Polish nationals were recovered and moved to hospital for medico-legal procedures. The other 19 people who were trapped in the snowy heights of Afarwat region, famous for its ski slopes and visited by hundreds of tourists every winter, were rescued by teams of the Baramulla district police. They were taken to safe locations near Gulmarg.