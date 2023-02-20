Two Policemen Killed By Maoists In Chhattisgarh’s Rajnandgaon

Raipur: Two unarmed policemen were killed by Maoists while they were on their way for some work in Chhattisgarh’s Rajnandgaon district on Monday.

The deceased cops have been identified as head constable Rajesh Singh Rajput and constable Anil Kumar Samrat.

While one of them died on the spot, the other succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

The two were attacked in an area that comes under the Maoists’ Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh (MMC) zone, said Police superintendent Abhishek Meena.