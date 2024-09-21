Odisha Vigilance on Saturday apprehended two police officials of Papdahandi police station in Nabarangpur district while taking Rs 4,000 as a bribe from a person to release his seized motorcycle.

As per Vigilance, Probationary Sub-Inspector of Police (PSI) Raghunath Hansda and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Siba Prasad Dalei of Papdahandi police station were detained for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 4,000 from a complainant to release his impounded motorcycle.

Acting on a complaint, a sting operation was conducted, and the accused police officials were caught by the Odisha Vigilance team at Papdahandi Police Station.

Following ASI Dalei’s orders, PSI Hansda collected the bribe from the complainant. The entire sum was retrieved from their possession and confiscated in the presence of witnesses, according to Vigilance.

After the sting, searches were initiated at the residential house of PSI Hansda in Nuagaon, the police barracks at Papdahandi PS where he resides, and the government quarters and residence of ASI Dalei in Koraput.

In connection with this incident, Koraput Vigilance PS Case No.18 dated 21.09.2024 under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been filed and is currently under investigation, the Vigilance said in a press note.