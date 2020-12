Two Police Constables Held For Poaching Barking Deer In Similipal

Baripada: Forest officials at Similipal forest range on Monday nabbed two police constables for poaching a female barking deer.

They are identified as constable Purna Chandra Madhei and Hemant Kumar Mohanty working in Sahadebkhunta police station.

Official sources said the arrested constables were forwarded to court later today.

Forest officials in Similipal Tiger Reserve said a thorough probe into the matter is being done to ascertain the antecedents of the poachers.