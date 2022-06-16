Two Poachers Nabbed From Sambalpur Forest; 10 Kg Venison, Country-Made Gun Seized

Redhakhol: Forest department officials here on Wednesday seized venison (deer meat) and arrested two persons on charges of poaching. The arrested persons have been identified as Madhusudhan Behera (30) and Akhuj Bhoi (23).

Acting on specific input about illegal poaching at Landakot reserve forest, Badamal ranger in-charge Pradip Kumar Sethi directed Mochibahal Forester Sunil Mirdha, Forest Guard Kailash Mishra, Srivastava Kisan to conduct a raid.

During the raid, the officials seized 10 kg of meat of Muntjac (also known as barking deer) and arrested the two accused persons.

The severed head of a barking deer, a country-made pistol and an axe have been seized from the possession of the accused persons and they were forwarded to court, informed Ranger in charge.