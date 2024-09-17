Mayurbhanj: Two plus II students went missing in a canal in Kathapal village in Mayurbhanj district on Tuesday.

The students have been identified as Thakur Soren of the Badampahad area of Bhandan village and Bhagya Prakash Patra of the Tato area of Badagaon village. They are the students in a residential college in Baripada.

As per reports, the two students slipped from the Kathpal canal embankment during idol immersion and went missing. On getting information, locals and ODRAF personnel reached the spot and started search operations.