Two Planning To Get Weapon Training In Pakistan Arrested In Delhi

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Special Cell arrested two persons on Saturday who were allegedly trying to go to Pakistan for weapons training.

The statement released by the police informed that Khalid Mubarak Khan, 21, a resident of Thane West, Maharashtra, and Abdullah, 26, a resident of Tamil Nadu were arrested.

“Both the accused persons were getting directions from a handler based in Pakistan and were planning to go to Pakistan for weapon training by illegally crossing the border,” Delhi Police, as per ANI.

Two pistols along with 10 live cartridges, a knife, and a wire cutter were recovered from their possession.

“Special Cell was working on the input that some persons are being radicalised by Pak-based handlers over social media and are given directions to initially receive weapons training in Pakistan before executing terror attacks in India,” Delhi Police informed in a statement, as quoted by ANI.

Their plan was to arrive in Delhi via Mumbai to carry out some illegal activity and then go to Pakistan for training with the help of their Pakistan-based handler.

“On February 14 2023, information was received that some radicalised persons, having allegiance to a terror module will come to Delhi via Mumbai to carry out some illegal activity and will further go to Pakistan for terrorist training with the help of their Pakistan-based handler. They have sophisticated illegal arms and will arrive near Ring Road on the backside of Red Fort,” the statement read.