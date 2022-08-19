Two Planes Collide In California During Landing

Sacramento: At least two people were killed after two planes collided while attempting to land in Watsonville, California.

According to reports, the crash took place at 2.56 PM on Thursday at the Watsonville Municipal Airport.

A single-engine Cessna 152 and a twin-engine Cessna 340 collided while the pilots were on their final approaches to the airport, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a preliminary statement.

One person was on board the Cessna 152 and two people aboard the Cessna 340.