Two Pilots Killed In Pakistan Air Force Trainee Plane Crash

Peshawar: Two Pakistan Air Force (PAF) pilots were killed after trainee aircraft crashed near Peshawar during a routine training mission.

Citing PAF statement, Geo tv reported that no other loss of life or property was reported on the ground so far.

Pakistan Air Force spokesperson said a board of inquiry has been ordered by Air Headquarters to determine the cause of the incident.

In a similar incident in August 2021, a fighter trainee aircraft had also crashed during a routine training mission near Attock, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.