Two Pilots Injured as Two-Seater Trainer Aircraft Crashes in MP

Madhya Pradesh: Two pilots were injured after a training aircraft from a private aviation academy met with an accident at an airstrip in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district on Sunday, as per police official.

The injured pilots were on board during the crash but are currently not in danger. They have been hospitalized locally for medical care. The aircraft had been in the vicinity for a few days for regular testing and maintenance.

The mishap took place around 1:30 p.m. when the Cessna 152, a two-seater aircraft, crashed after approximately 40 minutes of flight. Preliminary suspicions point to engine failure as the cause, as stated by Dileep Rajoria, the in-charge of Guna Cantt police station.

Earlier in the year, on March 6, 2024, a similar crash occurred at Guna Airport, injuring a trainee pilot. The pilot, flying in from Neemuch, about 300 km away, sustained serious injuries. An engine malfunction is suspected to be the cause of the crash, according to official reports.