Two Pilots Die As Training Helicopter Crashes In Raipur Airport

Raipur: Two pilots of a government training helicopter were killed after it crashed at Raipur airport in Chhattisgarh on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Gopal Krishna Panda and AP Shrivastava.

अभी रायपुर में एयरपोर्ट पर स्टेट हेलीकॉप्टर के क्रैश होने की दुखद सूचना मिली. इस दुखद हादसे में हमारे दोनों पायलट कैप्टन पंडा और कैप्टन श्रीवास्तव का दुखद निधन हो गया है। इस दुःख की घड़ी में ईश्वर उनके परिवारजनों को संबल एवं दिवंगत आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करे। ॐ शांति: — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) May 12, 2022

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel tweeted in Hindi, “Just got the sad news about a state helicopter crashing at the airport in Raipur. In this tragic accident, both our pilots Captain Panda and Captain Srivastava have sadly passed away. May God give strength to their family members and peace to the departed souls in this time of grief.”

Two pilots, who were on a flying practice, were injured this evening after both crash-landed at Raipur airport. Immediately both were shifted to Ramkrishna Hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries.