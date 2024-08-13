Two patients ‘raped’ by doctor in SCB hospital, accused admitted to ICU after being ‘thrashed’ by family members of victims

Cuttack: A doctor of SCB Medical College and Hospital has been accused of raping two patients. The shocking incident has now sent shock waves in the Millennium City.

The accused doctor of the Cardiology department of the premier SCB is now undergoing treatment in the ICU after he was allegedly thrashed by the family members of the victims after the incident came to light.

The accused doctor of SCB allegedly raped the two victims who had come for ECG on August 11. Mangalabag Police has started an investigation into the matter.

There are also reports of the doctor being thrashed following the allegations. A case will be registered if the concerned doctor complains.