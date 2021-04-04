Two Passengers Test COVID-19 Positive At Bhubaneswar Rly Station

Bhubaneswar: At least two passengers tested positive for COVID-19 at Bhubaneswar railway station on Sunday. This was informed by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary today.

Talking to the media persons, Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary said the two infected passengers are being shifted to COVID Hospital here while their contact tracing and travel history is underway.

He further stated that the positive cases have been reported from the city railway station for the first time.