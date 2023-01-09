Two Passengers Arrested For Drinking On Domestic Flight: Reports

New Delhi: Airport police station in Patna has arrested two passengers for consuming alcohol on a domestic flight, which is prohibited. The incident took place on IndiGo flight number 6E-6383 on Sunday night.

According to reports, the passengers were already drunk when they boarded the flight from Delhi. And they tried to continue drinking in the 80-minutes-long flight.

Taking the recent incident into account, the airline informed the Air Traffic Controller, and they were arrested on arrival, sources said.

The CISF took them into custody and later handed them over to the airport police.

An FIR has been registered in this matter at the airport police station. Currently, both the accused have been detained and the case is being further investigated.