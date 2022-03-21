Two Operatives Of Notorious ‘NUT Gang’ Held; Rs 1.5 Lakh Cash Recovered

Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police claims to have busted a robbers’ gang, involved in four loot incidents in Bhubaneswar between 5th and 10th March 2022, with the arrest of two inter-state criminals who are said to be operatives of the notorious ‘NUT Gang’ in Bihar.

The arrested accused persons have been identified as Badal Gowala (34), and Aniket Das (22), both residents of Jhanjirpara in Fatapukurm under Rajganj PS of Jalpaiguri in West Bengal.

Police said that a total of Rs 1,50,387 in cash, two fake voter ID cards, and three mobile phones have been seized from the accused persons and they will be forwarded to the court on Tuesday, the police said and added that efforts are underway to apprehend two other accomplices involved in the incident.

Modus Operandi:

According to police, operatives of the robbers’ gang used to keep a close eye on people who come to the bank to withdraw money. They usually use speed bikes without number plates to trail their targets and loot the cash bags by threatening them.

The suspects involved in the robbery have a four-member gang. A total of four cases of cash loot from people coming from various banks after withdrawing money have been reported in Bhubaneswar. The loots reported in Saheed Nagar police station, Kharvel Nagar police station, and Chandrasekharpur police station area between 05.03.2012 to 10.03.2022 took place during the opening hours of banks. To curb such crimes, a special squad was formed, the police added.

How the gang was identified:

The Special Squad analyzed all the incidents, the faces of the looters, and the vehicles used in all the crimes on the basis of CCTV footage. During probe, it was ascertained that a four-member gang were involved in the loots and were using fake registration numbers on the speed bike to evade detection.

Further investigation revealed that the suspects were from Bihar and West Bengal. The arrested duo had hired a car from Jajpur’s Kuakhia to flee to West Bengal. However, the Special Squad apprehended them before they could give a slip.

Police said the accused persons used to live a luxurious lifestyle by spending the looted money and always produced fake Voter IDs to avail rooms in various hotels. They usually commit crimes after identifying the bank and its exit route.

The investigation revealed that the accused are members of the most notorious ‘NUT Gang’ in Kodha and Katihar of Bihar. They use stolen bikes to commit crimes in different states, the police said.

During interrogation, the accused persons have admitted their involvement in four cases in Bhubaneswar, one in Rourkela, 15 in Assam, some in West Bengal and seven in Bihar., the police added.