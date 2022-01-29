Two Operatives Of Jamtara Gang Arrested In Odisha 

Bhubaneswar: Unearthing the links to Jharkhand-based Jamtara cyber fraud, the officials of the Odisha Crime Branch has arrested two fraudsters belonging to the notorious Jamtara gang from Bhubaneswar.

According to reports, the gang has a large network in the capital city. The duo was arrested while they were planning to execute a major fraud.

It is pertinent to mention that the gang has been defrauding people across the country through UPI, credit cards and other frauds. The cyber team is trying to elicit more information from the arrested duo about their involvement in frauds and other gang members.