Two Of A Family Critical In Acid Attack In Ganjam

Ganjam: Two members of a family were critically injured in an acid attack in Mamudiha village under Asika police limits in Ganjam district on Friday.

According to reports, a heated argument erupted between a youth and his paternal uncle over insurance-related issues. irked over the matter they attacked each other with acid.

The injured persons were immediately rushed to Asika Hospital for treatment.

On receiving information, Asika police reached the spot and initiated an investigation into the matter.