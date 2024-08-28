Two Odisha Teachers to Receive National Teachers’ Awards 2024

Bhubaneswar: Two teachers from Odisha have been selected for the National Awards to Teachers 2024, which will be presented in New Delhi on September 5, coinciding with the birth anniversary of former president Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and celebrated as Teacher’s Day.

President Droupadi Murmu is set to honour the teachers at a ceremony at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on the same day.

The recipients from Odisha, Dwiti Chandra Sahu and Santosh Kumar Kar, are recognized for their outstanding contributions to education and for improving students’ learning experiences.

Sahu serves at the Government High School Billesu in Rayagada, while Kar teaches at Jaya Durga High School on Narla Road in Kalahandi district, according to official sources.

Each award includes a certificate of merit, a cash prize of Rs 50,000, and a silver medal.

The Union Education Ministry disclosed the list of awardees on Tuesday, with a total of 50 teachers to be honoured at the distinguished event.