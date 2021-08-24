Vigilance Scanner
State

Two Odisha Officials Under Vigilance Scanner Over DA Charges

By PragativadiNews
Bhadrak/Bargarh: Two Odisha officials came under the scanner of the Vigilance department on charges of amassing wealth disproportionate to their known income sources.

Reportedly, Vigilance sleuths raided three places associated with Mallilata Das, Supervisor at CDPO office in Bhadrak on allegations of possession of disproportionate assets.

Similarly, officers of the anti-corruption agency conducted simultaneous raids at the office and residence of Goura Chandra Buddhia, the Secretary of Kumbhari Cooperative Society in Barpali, on allegation of possession of assets disproportionate to known his source of income.

Till last reports came in, the raids and calculation of total value of their movable and immovable assets were underway.

