The State Government today promoted two Odisha-Cadre IAS officers to the rank of Additional Chief Secretary.

Accordingly, 1995-batch IAS officer Hemant Sharma has been promoted to the Apex Grade (Level-17 of the Pay Matrix) and appointed as Additional Chief Secretary. He will continue in his current position until further orders.

1994-batch IAS officer Smt. Ranjana Chopra has been granted a proforma promotion to the Apex Grade (Level-17 of the Pay Matrix), the notification read.