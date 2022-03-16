Two Odia Players In Indian Men’s Hockey Team For FIH Pro League Matches Against Argentina

New Delhi: Two Hockey stars from Odisha, Amit Rohidas (Defender) and Shilanand Lakra (Forward) have been named on Wednesday by Hockey India in the 22-member Indian Men’s Hockey Team who will face Argentina in the FIH Pro League double-header this weekend at the iconic Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, who was part of the Indian Junior Men’s squad at the FIH Junior Men’s World Cup, will be the lone new face in the team for the matches against Argentina scheduled for 19th and 20th March 2022.

The 22-member squad includes goalkeepers PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak, defenders Harmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Surender Kumar, Varun Kumar, Jarmanpreet Singh and Amit Rohidas.

Midfield will see Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Hardik Singh, Sumit, Shamsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma and debutant Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh. The forward line will see Gurjant Singh return to the squad after a brief injury break. He is joined by Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Shilanand Lakra, Sukhjeet Singh, Dilpreet Singh and Abhishek.

Additionally, Suraj Karkera, Mandeep Mor, Dipsan Tirkey, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Sanjay, Jaskaran Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Ashis Kumar Topno as well as Gursahibjit Singh and Mohd. Raheel have been named as standbys.

Speaking about the team, Chief Coach Graham Reid said, “These games will provide great exposure for young, new players coming up the ranks, while as a team we are also getting to work out different combinations ahead of the Asian Games.”

“Rabichandra is an exciting young midfielder who showed a solid glimpse into what he can bring to the team during the Junior World Cup. I am looking forward to seeing the defensive pressure he takes to the opposition and his uncanny control with the ball, both great assets in the way we like to play. We also have Gurjant returning to the squad and we continue to try Jugraj, Sukhjeet and Abhishek who are showing good potential,” Reid added.

The Indian Team has thus far played six matches in this season of FIH Hockey Pro League. They beat South Africa at home (10-2, 10-2) while they won a game and lost a game each against France (5-0, 2-5) and Spain (5-4, 3-5). India is currently placed second in the pool standing with a total of 12 points while Netherlands are currently placed on top of the pool standings with 16 points.

India will next take on World No.6 Argentina on 19th and 20th March at 19.30 hrs (IST) at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium.

The Match on 19th March will be live on Star Sports First and Disney + Hotstar while the match on 20th March will be available only on Disney + Hotstar.

Indian Team:

Goalkeepers:

Sreejesh PR

Krishan Bahadur Pathak

Defenders:

Harmanpreet Singh

Jugraj Singh

Surender Kumar

Varun Kumar

Jarmanpreet Singh

Amit Rohidas

Midfielders:

Manpreet Singh

Vivek Sagar Prasad

Hardik Singh

Sumit

Shamsher Singh

Nilakanta Sharma

Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh

Forwards:

Gurjant Singh

Mandeep Singh

Lalit Kumar Upadhyay

Shilanand Lakra

Sukhjeet Singh

Abhishek

Dilpreet Singh

Standbys: