Two Odia Litterateurs To Be Conferred With Prestigious Sahitya Akademi Award 2022

New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: The names of awardees for the prestigious Sahitya Akademi Awards 2022 were announced on Wednesday and two Odia litterateurs- Narendra Prasad Das and Dillip Behera -from Odisha were selected for Sahitya Akademi’s Bal Sahitya Puraskar 2022 and Yuva Puraskar 2022 respectively for their literary creations.

Sahitya Akademi Bal Sahitya Puraskar 2022 goes to Narendra Prasad Das for his Story book “KALAHAL NA HALAHAL” and Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar 2022 goes to Dillip Behera for his Story book “LANTHAN”.

BAL SAHITYA PURASKAR 2022

The Executive Board of the Sahitya Akademi in its meeting held today at New Delhi, under the Chairmanship of its President Dr. Chandrashekhar Kambar approved selection of 22 writers for the Sahitya Akademi Bal Sahitya Puraskar 2022.

The books were selected on the basis of recommendations made by the Jury comprising three members each in the concerned language in accordance with the rules and procedure laid down for the purpose.

According to the procedure, the Executive Board declares the Awards on the basis of unanimous/majority vote by the Jury. There is no award in Punjabi language this year. The award in Santali language will be declared on a later date.

The Awards relate to books first published during the five years immediately preceding the year of Award (i.e. between 1st January 2016 and 31st December 2020). The names of the Jury members on whose recommendations the Bal Sahitya Puraskar 2022 were declared are given language wise.

The Award in the form of a casket containing an engraved copper-plaque and a cheque of Rs. 50,000/- will be presented to the awardees at a special function to be held on 14th November 2022 in New Delhi.

SAHITYA AKADEMI YUVA PURASKAR 2022

The Executive Board of the Sahitya Akademi which met today at New Delhi, under the Chairmanship of its President, Dr. Chandrashekhar Kambar approved selection of 23 writers who were selected on the basis of recommendations made by the Jury comprising three members each in the concerned language in accordance with the rules and procedure laid down for the purpose.

According to the procedure, the Executive Board declared the Awards on the basis of unanimous/majority vote by the Jury. Award in Marathi will be declared at a later date.

The Award in the form of a casket containing an engraved copper-plaque and a cheque of Rs. 50,000/- will be presented to the awardees at a special function to be held at a later date.

The Bal Sahitya Puraskar will be presented to the awardees at a special function to be held later.