Two Odia Commandos To Get Shaurya Chakra Posthumously On I-Day

Bhubaneswar: President Ram Nath Kovind, who is also the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, has approved 144 Gallantry awards to Armed Forces, police and paramilitary personnel on the eve of Independence Day 2021.

Among these 144 Gallantry awards, two Posthumous awards will be conferred to two Odia Commandos. The two awadees–Debasis Sethy and Sudhir Kumar Tudu Commandos of Odisha Police will get Shaurya Chakra Posthumously.

“Very proud moment for @odisha_police Govt of India has selected for #ShauryaChakra Martyr Debashish Sethy & Martyr Sudhir Ku Tudu. We celebrate their exceptional bravery, valour & courage. Their sacrifice inspires us all. Talked to their family to convey our gratitude & support,” said, Odisha DGP Abhay by twitting.

These 144 include one Ashok Chakra, one Kirti Chakra, 15 Shaurya Chakras, four Bar to Sena Medals (Gallantry), 116 Sena Medals (Gallantry), five Nao Sena Medals (Gallantry) and two Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry).

The President has also approved 28 Mention-in-Despatches to the Army personnel for their significant contributions in different military operations which include three posthumous for ‘Operation Rakshak’ and ‘Operation Rakshak’.