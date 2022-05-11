Two Notorious Thieves Held In Bhubaneswar 

Bhubaneswar: Nayapalli police have arrested two persons on theft charges in the state capital city, Bhubaneswar. The arrestees have been identified as Pappu alias Prakash Kumar Joshi (30) and Chandan Nayak (35).

According to reports, the theft case was reported from the delt colony of Init-8 area. Where the accused decamped with two mobile phones, one gold necklace, and a cylinder. Following this, the concerned people lodged a complaint with the local police station in this regard.

Acting on the complaint, police launched a probe and arrested the accused Pappu in this regard.

During interrogation, Pappu confessed his crime and revealed that he had sold one of the mobile phones to Chandan.

Later, cops arrested Chandan and further investigation is underway into this connection.