Two newly-appointed Judges of Orissa High Court sworn in

By Haraprasad Das
Cuttack: Justices Subhasis Talapatra and Sanjay Kumar Mishra were sworn in as the judges of the Orissa High Court on Friday. The swearing-in-ceremony was held in the conference hall of the HC.

The judges were administered the oath of office by Chief Justice S Muralidhar in a simple ceremony on the High Court premises.

Justice Subhasis Talapatra has been transferred from the Tripura High Court to the Orissa High Court following a recommendation of the Supreme Court Collegium.

Justice Sanjay Kumar Mishra was appointed as the Judge of Orissa High Court by the President of India on June 3.

