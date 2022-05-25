Two New Teams In Next Edition Of ICC Women’s Ch’ship

Dubai: The next edition of the ICC Women’s Championship was announced by the ICC on Wednesday, 25 May, with two new teams added to the mix, making it a 10-team league.

The International Cricket Council today announced the format and series of the third edition of the ICC Women’s Championship (IWC), which kicks off with Pakistan’s home series against Sri Lanka on 1 June.

The IWC has been expanded to 10 teams from eight as part of ICC’s commitment to accelerate the growth of the women’s game and will see Bangladesh and Ireland make their debuts in the competition, which provides a direct qualification pathway to the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025.

The 10 teams will play eight three-match series each during the 2022-25 cycle comprising four home series and four away series which have been mutually agreed by the participating teams, providing a regular calendar of top-quality competitive cricket for fans around the world to enjoy in between ICC events.

The hosts plus the five top placed teams, will get direct entry to the Cricket World Cup. The remaining two teams will be identified through a global qualifier comprising six teams – the remaining four teams from the IWC plus two others who will be selected according to the MRF Tyres ICC Women’s ODI Team Rankings.

“The context that the IWC brings is so important and ensures fans around the world can enjoy meaningful and competitive cricket throughout the year. I wish all the teams in the ICC Women’s Championship the very best in this next edition and good luck to Netherlands, PNG, Scotland, Thailand and the USA on what I hope will be a great opportunity to develop in 50 over cricket in their countries.”

Meg Lanning, who led Australia to victories in the previous two editions of the ICC Women’s Championship, welcomed Bangladesh and Ireland to the competition.

Australia captain Meg Lanning said: “The third edition of the Championship is going to be exciting. As we saw at the most recent ODI World Cup, there are a number of nations really starting to emerge so we’re going to have to be at the top of our game. We pride ourselves on finding ways to keep evolving and it’ll be more important than ever over the next period.