Two New Govt ITIs To Come Up In Kuchinda, Patnagarh: CM Naveen

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday announced that two new state-run Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) will come up at Kuchinda in Sambalpur and Patnagarh in Bolangir. He said the new ITIs will especially benefit the youth of these tribal areas.

The establishment of new government ITI in Kuchinda be benefit the youth of Kuchinda, Bamra and Jamankira blocks will be benefited. A total of 240 trainees will be trained here in four trades with employment and self-employment opportunities. As many industries are coming up around Sambalpur, it will also create huge opportunities for students to excel.

Similarly, 240 students can get industrial training in 4 trades in ITI to be established in Patnagarh of Bolangir. Vocational training system will help the youth of the block to develop their skills and create employment/self-employment opportunities.

It is worth mentioning here that out of 314 blocks of the state, 251 blocks have Public/Private Industrial Training Institutes (ITI). Similarly, out of 58 sub-divisions, 48 ​​have ITIs. With establishment of ITIs in Patnagarh and Kuchinda, the number will increase to 50.

Through the Skilled in Odisha program, the youth have trained in various government industrial training institutes and created a new identity for Odisha with their skills. The World Skill Center established in Bhubaneswar has created many possibilities for the youth of Odisha.