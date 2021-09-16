Two New Defence Offices Complexes Inaugurated In Delhi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Defence Offices Complexes at Kasturba Gandhi Marg and Africa Avenue here today.

The Prime Minister also visited the Defence Office Complex at Africa Avenue and interacted with Army, Navy, Air Force and Civilian Officers.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said that in today’s inauguration of complexes, India has taken another step in developing the nation’s capital according to needs and aspirations of a new India in the 75th year of India’s independence. He lamented the fact that for a very long time the defence related work was being conducted from hutments constructed during the second World War which were made keeping in mind horse stable and barracks needs.

“This new defence office complex will strengthen the efforts of making the working of our defence forces convenient and effective”, he said.

The Prime Minister said these modern offices built at KG Marg and Africa Avenue, will go a long way in effectively carrying out all the work related to the security of the nation. This is a big step towards the construction of a modern defense enclave in the capital. He appreciated the inclusion of attractive artefacts by Indian artists in the complexes as symbols of AaatmNirbhar Bharat. “The complexes reflect the modern form of diversity of our culture while preserving the vitality of Delhi and environment”, he said.

He remarked when we talk about the capital, it is not just a city. The capital of any country is a symbol of the thinking, determination, strength and culture of that country. India is the mother of democracy. Therefore, the capital of India should be such, in which there are citizens, people in the center.

The Prime Minister stressed the role of modern infrastructure in the government’s focus on ease of living and ease of doing business. “The ongoing construction work of Central Vista is going on with this thought only”, said the Prime Minister. Enumerating the efforts of new constructions as per the aspirations of the capital, the Prime Minister said that many constructions like residences for people’s representatives, Efforts to preserve Baba Saheb Ambedakar’s memories,, many bhawans, memorials for our martyrs are enhancing the glory of the capital today.

The new office complexes have been constructed at a cost of Rs 775 crore allocated by the Ministry of Defence.

More than 7,000 officers and staff belonging to 27 different organisations, attached offices of Defence Ministry, service headquarters and other subordinate offices will be placed at new office complexes. The offices have been built for civilian and military officers whose offices had to be rebuilt due to the central vista complex.

The KG Marg complex would be used to relocate 14 different offices with a built-up area of 4.52 lakh square feet, while 13 offices are being relocated to Africa Avenue with a built-up area of 5.08 lakh square feet.