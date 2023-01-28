Two Motorcyclists Killed, 3 Injured After Collision With Truck

Bhanjanagar: Two motorcyclists were killed and three others were seriously injured in a fatal road accident on Saturday evening at 7:30 pm between Tusipalli-Sahanpalli villages on Daspalla road under Bhanjanagar police station limits in Ganjam district.

According to information, a young businessman, identified as Bhola Pradhan (30) of Golapada village and his employee Lokanath Swain of Kantador village had come to Bhanjanagar for some work and were returning to the village. Meanwhile, three youths identified as Abinash Pradhan (23), Netrananda Sahoo (24) and Chandan Nayak (24) were moving towards Kulad on a bike at a high speed.

Bhola and Lokanath who were trying to overtake a truck, collided with the speeding bike leading to a collision. As a result, the duo came under the wheels of the truck ran and died.

On intimation, an ambulance from rushed the injured victims to admit them to Bhanjanagar Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

On the other hand, another ambulance took the dead body for post-mortem while the police arrived at the scene and started the investigation.