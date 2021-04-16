Two More Special Trains To Run Through ECoR Jurisdiction

Bhubaneswar: Ministry of Railways has decided to run two more Special Trains between towards Mysore and Vasco-da-Gama from Howrah through East Coast Railway jurisdiction as per the following.

HOWRAH-VASCO-DA-GAMA-HOWRAH SPECIAL

08407 Howrah-Vasco-da-Gama-Howrah Special from Howrah will leave at 2330hrs on every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday & Saturdays between 17th to 29th April, 2021 and will arrive at Vasco-da-Gama at 1545hrs on next 2nd Days.

In the return direction, 08408 Vasco-da-Gama-Howrah Special from Vasco-da-Gama will leave at 0650hrs on every Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday & Fridays between 20th April to 2nd May, 2021 and will arrive at Howrah at 2325hrs on the following days.

This train will provide stoppage at Bhadrak, Jajpur Keonjhar Road, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road, Brahmapur, Palasa, Srikakulam Road, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and Duvvada in East Coast Railway and important nominated Stations between Howrah & Vasco-da-Gama from both the directions.

HOWRAH-MYSORE-HOWRAH SPECIAL

08117 Howrah-Mysore-Howrah Special from Howrah will leave at 1615hrs on every Friday between 23rd to 30th April, 2021 and will arrive at Mysore at 0350hrs on next 2nd Days.

In the return direction, 08118 Mysore-Howrah Special from Mysore will leave at 2345hrs on every Sunday between 25th April to 2nd May, 2021 and will arrive at Howrah at 1055hrs on the next second days.

This train will provide stoppage at Bhadrak, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road, Brahmapur, Palasa, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam in East Coast Railway jurisdiction and important nominated Stations between Howrah & Mysore from both the directions.