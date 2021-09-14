Two More Sluice Gates Of Hirakud Dam Opened

Sambalpur: In view of the increasing inflow of water into Hirakud reservoir following incessant rain in the upper catchment areas of Mahanadi River, the dam authorities on Tuesday opened two more gates to release the excess floodwater.

With the opening of these gates, the floodwater is being discharged through 16 gates.

Meanwhile, the officials advised people living in low-lying areas to remain alert during the release of the floodwater.

However, the authorities of the dam assured that the situation is not alarming and it will not create any flood situation in the Mahanadi downstream areas.

At present, the water level of Hirakud stands at 626.27 ft against its storage capacity of 630 ft. While the upstream areas of the dam have witnessed 46.46 mm rain the downstream areas have experienced 122.94 mm rain in the last two days. Around 1.92 lakh cusecs of water is entering the dam per second.