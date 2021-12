Bhubaneswar: Two more persons tested positive for the Omicron variant of Covid19 in Odisha, informed the Institute of Life Science. With this, the tally of Omicron infected persons in the state rose to 4.

The detection of Omicron, the new Covid-19 variant of concern, has become a cause of worry for people in Odisha owing to the high-transmission rate of the variant as found during initial studies across the globe.