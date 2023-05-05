Two More Odisha-cadre IAS Officers Set To Tie The Knot This Month

Puri: Two more Odisha-cadre IAS officers are set to tie the nuptial knot and take the wedding vows again.

According to sources, Samarth Verma, who is currently serving as Puri Collector, and his fellow officer and Rayagada Collector Swadha Dev Singh are likely to tie the nuptial knot at Varanasi on May 15.

It is worth mentioning here that this would be the second marriage for both Samarth and Swadha.

Samarth Verman, a 2010-batch IAS officer, was earlier married to Shuchi Singh, an allied officer working with the Indian Railways. Swadha Dev Singh, a 2013-batch officer, is the former wife of Chanchal Rana, a 2014-batch officer currently posted as Bolangir Collector.

Notably, Chanchal Rana and Ananya Das, a fellow officer and Sambalpur Collector, got married at a hotel in Guwahati on May 2. Ananya was earlier married to IAS officer Abdaal M. Akhtar, currently posted as Koraput Collector.