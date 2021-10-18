Two More Non-Local Labourers Killed In J&K, ULF Claims Responsibility

Srinagar: Two labourers from Bihar were gunned down by terrorists on Sunday, taking the number of civilians killed in targeted attacks in Jammu and Kashmir this month to 11.

Expressing serious concern over the killing of migrant workers from Bihar in Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has reportedly spoken on the phone with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. Kumar has also announced an ex gratia amount of Rs 2 lakh for the deceased workers from Bihar.

Terrorists entered the rented residence of the Bihari labourers — Raja Reshi Dev and Joginder Reshi Dev — in Wanpoh, Ganjipora in Kulgam on Sunday and fired indiscriminately, killing them on the spot.

In a letter claiming the responsibility for killing 11 civilians, the United Liberation Front has asked migrant workers to leave Kashmir, adding they would revenge the killing of Muslims across the country.

The United Liberation Front is the frontal organisation of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).