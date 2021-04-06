Two More Ground Staff Test Positive For COVID-19 At Wankhede

Mumbai: Two more members of the ground staff and a plumber at the Wankhede Stadium have tested positive for COVID-19.

The stadium is due to host its first IPL game of the season on April 10.

Sources within the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Tuesday confirmed the development. It has also come to the fore that in order to conduct the IPL safely at the Wankhede, the ground staff members would not be travelling and they will be staying in the stadium itself.

Earlier on Saturday, 10 ground-staff members of the stadium had tested positive.

The government allowed teams to practice and travel from their respective hotels to the stadium after 8 pm, when the night curfew would be on to curb the pandemic.