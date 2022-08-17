Two More Embankments Breached In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Floodwater has breached two more river embankments in Odisha, one each in Puri and Jagatsinghpur district, informed Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Kumar Jena on Wednesday.

The district administration and engineers of the Water Resources Department are working round the clock to tackle the situation. Rescue operations are also underway by ODRAF, NDRF, and Fire Service personnel.

Such a level of water is being experienced after around 10 years. The next 24 hours are crucial when the peak flood will pass through and reach the sea. Subsequently, the water level will recede, said Jena.

This is 1st instance (after 2011) that so much water flow is seen at Mundali. But water-level has started to decline at Mundali, Khairamal.