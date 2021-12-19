Two Monkeys Involved In ‘Revenge Killing’ Of 250 Dogs Captured In Maharashtra

Nagpur: In a bizarre incident reported from Majalgaon in Beed district of Maharashtra, a group of furious monkeys reportedly killed as many as 250 dogs, in an act of ‘revenge’. While the forest department has captured two menacing monkeys, there isn’t a single puppy left in Lavool village, which is around 10 kilometres from Majalgaon and has a population of roughly 5,000 people.

“A team of Nagpur Forest Department have captured two monkeys involved in the killing of many puppies in Beed,” Sachin Kand, Beed Forest Officer, told news agency ANI.

Kand further stated that both the monkeys have now been shifted to Nagpur to be released in a nearby forest.

According to reports, the monkeys are on a puppy-killing spree since last month. They dragged the canines to the top of buildings and trees and then dropped them.

Local villagers said that the monkeys are taking revenge. “It all began when some dogs killed a baby monkey, which enraged the monkeys to go on a rampage of killing puppies since last month,” they said.

After the forest department failed to capture the monkeys, locals stepped up to protect the puppies but they too faced the wrath of the primates. While Sitaram Naibal, a resident of the village, broke his leg while trying to rescue a puppy, school-going children become the fresh targets for the monkeys.

In September, another similar incident of a monkey doing something unexpected was reported from Karnataka. A monkey in the neighbourhood of Kottigehara village of Chikkamagalur district travelled 22 kilometres to take ‘revenge’ from the villagers.