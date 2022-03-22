Two Minors Meet Watery Grave
Two Minors Meet Watery Grave In Nabarangpur

By Pragativadi News Service
Nabarangpur: Two minor children met a watery grave in a pond at Paikakatara village under Papadahandi police limits in Nabarangpur district.

The deceased were identified as Raj Bhadra (7) and Jhiliki Bagh (6).

According to reports, the minors drowned in a pond while they were taking bath in the afternoon.

Seeing two children drowning in the pond, the locals fished them out of water and rushed them to a nearby hospital. But, the duo was declared dead by the doctors.

